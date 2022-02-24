Tuticorin (TN), Feb 24 (PTI) Four persons were killed in a fire mishap at a fireworks factory in this district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened at Thuraiyur village near Kovilpatti and all the four were killed on the spot, they said.

Police suspect the fire could have been caused due to friction from handling of raw material but a probe is on.

