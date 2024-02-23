Farukhabad (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) Four people were killed and one other injured when two bikes collided head on in Fatehgarh police station area here, police said.

All the four injured in the accident were taken to hospital where three of them were declared brought dead while one succumbed during treatment, they said.

The condition of one other was stated to be critical, they said.

Circle Officer (City) Pradeep Singh and others are trying to ascertain the identity of those who died in the accident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)