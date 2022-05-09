Latur, May 9 (PTI) Four persons were arrested and 25 motorcycles valued at Rs 10.38 lakh were allegedly seized from them in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday.

The arrests have solved motorcycle thefts registered in Latur, Osmanabad and Solapur districts, Crime Branch Inspector Gajanan Bhatlawande said.

The official said a tip off was received about some people coming to Renapur area on May 8 to sell stolen motorcycles, leading to the gang being busted in a joint operation by the Crime Branch and MIDC police station.

They have told police they were selling these vehicles through a fake Facebook account, the official added.

