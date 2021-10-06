Ranchi, Oct 6 (PTI) Four new judges have been appointed to the Jharkhand High Court, a notification by the additional secretary to the union ministry of law and justice said on Wednesday.

The four new judges are Gautam Choudhary, Ambuj Nath, Navneet Kumar and Sanjay Prasad, the notification signed by Rajinder Kashyap said.

The appointment comes at a time when the number of judges in the Jharkhand HC from the service cadre is low. After the retirement of Justices H C Mishra, Amitabh Gupta and B B Mangalmurti only Justice Anil Kumar Choudhary remained from the service cadre in the HC.

The HC, which has a sanctioned strength of 25 judges, has 10 judges less. With the induction of the four new judges their number will rise to 19.

