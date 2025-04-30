New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 38-year-old man for posing as victim's relative and allegedly duping him of Rs 1.25 lakh under the pretext of a medical emergency, an official said Wednesday.

Police said that the complainant received a call from someone claiming to be a relative hospitalised due to an accident.

The caller convinced the victim to urgently transfer money for treatment. Later, when he checked with his relative, he realised that he had been duped by Rs 1.25 lakh.

Police teams investigated the matter and identified the accused as Shyam Singh in Sirsa, Haryana. He has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

