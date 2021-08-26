New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Reliance-backed omnichannel platform Fynd is looking at hiring over 280 people across various roles, including technology, marketing, and operations, by the end of the year.

The Mumbai-based company currently has a workforce of about 320 people. Fynd said its technology-centric approach to seamlessly connect the offline and online retail operations has gained much traction in the past few years, which has opened up many opportunities to create even more smart solutions for retailers.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today: Price of Yellow Metal Falls to Rs 46,149 Per 10 Grams, Silver at Rs 61,653 Per Kg.

"The increase in business demand has motivated us to expand our offerings, this means hiring more talented people for our tech team, ops team, marketing, support, and many other departments. The idea is to find people who intend to grow, learn and progress alongside the company," Fynd co-founder Farooq Adam said in a statement.

Nishigandha Shendge, HR Manager at Fynd, said the company is looking for more than 280 people from across the country.

Also Read | Mi Notebook Pro & Mi Notebook Ultra Laptops Launched in India; First Sale on August 31, 2021.

"We are also looking into opening regional offices across the country with the help of co-working spaces. Giving employees the flexibility to avail the infrastructure and resources of an office or work from home, even after the pandemic is over,” Shendge added.

The recruitment process for various positions has already begun, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)