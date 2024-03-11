New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has laid the foundation stone for two National Highway projects at a cost of over Rs 2,500 crore in Jharkhand.

The minister laid the foundation stone for the projects virtually on Sunday.

According to an official statement, the projects include 4-laning of Tupudana to Kundiabartoli section (including Khunti bypass) and widening and upgradation of Bero to Khunti section.

The widening of Bero to Khunti section will ease traffic and boost the development of the surrounding areas.

The 4-laning of Khanti bypass will make it easier for local products to reach the market, which will boost economic and social development of the area.

