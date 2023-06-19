Chandigarh, Jun 19 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of three road projects in the state on June 20.

Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of the Public Works Department, said that Gadkari will inaugurate 11 flyovers on the eight-lane National Highway from Delhi to Panipat, at an event in Sonipat.

The project is 24 km long with an estimated cost of around Rs 900 crore, he said, according to an official statement.

He said that later in the day on Tuesday, Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for the construction work of the Karnal Green Field six-lane ring road project at village Kutail in Karnal district.

The total length of this project is 35 kilometres and it will cost about Rs 1,700 crore.

The deputy chief minister also said on Tuesday evening, the Union minister will lay the foundation stone of the construction work of Ambala Green Field's six-lane ring road project at village Jandli in Ambala district. The total length of this project is 23 km with an estimated cost of around Rs 1,100 crore.

According to Chautala, the government is continuously strengthening the road network.

