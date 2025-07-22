Chennai, Jul 22 (PTI) Galaxy Health Insurance has launched Galaxy Privilege, a comprehensive insurance product specifically designed for senior citizens, a top official said.

The company is backed by, TVS group and V Jagannathan, founder of Star Health and Allied Insurance.

According to a company statement issued on Tuesday, Galaxy Privilege supports senior citizens through various stages of their health journey, offering benefits that prioritise well-being, independence, and financial security, within a year of purchasing the policy.

Commenting on the launch, Managing Director and CEO G Srinivasan said, "With Galaxy Privilege, we are not just offering financial protection—we are empowering senior citizens with access to crucial services like rehabilitation, assisted living, hospice care, and home nursing, ensuring their dignity and independence."

"This launch reaffirms our commitment to building an inclusive health insurance ecosystem that serves all segments of society," he added.

With over 150 million senior citizens in India, Galaxy Privilege aims to significantly boost insurance coverage in this underserved segment by offering a comprehensive and accessible solution.

