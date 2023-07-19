Hyderabad, Jul 19 (PTI) A gang comprising Nepali nationals, was arrested for stealing cash, gold and other expensive items worth about Rs five crore from a businessman's house here, police said on Wednesday.

The prime accused, a native of Nepal, was working as a security guard at the apartment where the complainant and his family members reside, according to a police release.

The Nepali national, along with other accused persons, allegedly broke open the lock of main door of the businessman's house and committed the burglary when the family members were away on 9 July.

Out of the 13 accused people, 10 were arrested on Tuesday and three were absconding, police said.

