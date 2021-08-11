Imphal, Aug 11 (PTI) Ganga Prasad will be sworn in as the governor of Manipur on Thursday afternoon at the Raj Bhavan here, an official said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Galaxy Z Flip 3 Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Ganga Prasad will assume office following the expiry of the term of Najma Heptulla, according to the governor's secretariat said on Wednesday.

Also Read | LIVE News Updates: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Series & Galaxy Buds 2 Launched.

Ganga Prasad will arrive here Thursday morning before the ceremony and elaborate arrangements have been made to receive him at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Bobby Waikhom, secretary to the Manipur governor, said.

He was earlier the governor of Meghalaya and Sikkim.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)