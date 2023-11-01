Ferozepur, Nov 1 (PTI) A gangster was shot dead by some unidentified assailants here, police said on Wednesday.

Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi was killed near the railway crossing here on Tuesday, they said, adding a bullet pierced through his head.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

Superintendent of Police (detective) Randhir Kumar said investigation in the matter was underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)