Thane, May 11 (PTI) Police have seized ganja from shops in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested three persons following raids, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided three establishments on Friday night in the Yewai naka area of Bhiwandi, senior inspector Vilas L Kadam said.

The police team seized 2.9 kg of ganja worth Rs 59,000 from the shops and recovered Rs 3.11 lakh cash from the three accused, he said.

The official said a case has been registered against the trio under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

