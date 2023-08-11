Mangaluru, Aug 11 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has seized 6.33 kilograms of dry ganja, valued at Rs 3.16 lakh, from a train at Mangaluru Junction railway station.

The seizure was made on Thursday from Karwar-Yeshwantpur Express train, while the RPF team was inspecting trains along with the Crime Investigation Bureau of Palakkad railway division and the state excise department ahead of Independence Day, a release here said.

Also Read | BPSC Admit Card 2023 Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Hall Ticket for Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Examination Released, Get Direct Link and Know How To Download.

The baggage containing the cannabis was found in a general coach of the express train. As no one claimed its ownership, the RPF personnel seized the bag and found the banned drug inside it.

The contraband was handed over to the excise department. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered, the release said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi on His Expunged Remarks in Lok Sabha: ‘Bharat Mata’ Apparently Unparliamentary Word in India Nowadays (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)