New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) A court here Thursday sought the response of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on a plea seeking a permanent injunction against the authorities concerned, restraining them from dumping garbage on a road between Shahadara and Karkardooma.

The plea also sought a mandatory injunction against the defendants- East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the Deputy Commissioner's office in Nand Nagri- directing them to remove and clean the garbage and sewage dump.

"List on August 8 for filing of reply and status report by the MCD. The official concerned of MCD shall remain present in court," Additional Senior Civil Judge Himanshu Raman Singh said.

The plea filed by Advocate Sachet Sharma alleged the garbage dump on the "road coming from Shahdara to Karkardooma" covered around "half the road" and had been lying unattended for over a month causing traffic hiccups.

"That the maintenance of the sewage and the road is the duty of the defendants in which they have failed miserably to perform their duties and due to their negligence, the plaintiff is facing hardship in commuting from his house to his office in Karkardooma court," it claimed.

The plea said since the matter is of urgent nature, therefore, the plaintiff (Sharma) be exempted from serving statutory notice upon the defendants.

