New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The GATI Foundation launched here on Tuesday aims to create structured, ethical, and circular pathways to meet the growing international demand for skilled and semi-skilled Indian workers particularly in high-income economies, estimated to face a shortfall of 45-50 million workers by 2030, according to a statement.

Global Access to Talent from India (GATI) is a non-profit foundation with a vision to position India as a global hub for skilled talent.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary said, "In an age of rapid adoption of new disruptive technologies across industries, the skill ecosystem and regulators must be agile, inclusive, and global in their response to the dynamic demands of the job market. With the right partnerships, like the one we have with GATI Foundation, we can align our interventions appropriately to enhance India's global talent footprint."

Ashish Dhawan, Founder-CEO of The Convergence Foundation, said, "Today, nearly 700,000 Indians migrate to work overseas each year. However, 60 per cent of this workforce is concentrated in GCC countries.

"We have a real opportunity to expand our annual migrant flows to 2-2.5 million, by diversifying across geographies and job roles. Doing this can not only create more job opportunities, but also help us increase our remittances to USD 300 billion."

TeamLease Services Vice-Chairman Manish Sabharwal observed that the notion that rich countries can avoid inflation or do care-work without migration is impossible.

"The challenge for countries is to make migration orderly, temporary, and safe. GATI Foundation proposes to fight the battle for ideas that well designed guest worker programs are an important solution to global prosperity in the next two decades," he said.

Godrej Foundation CEO Omar Momin said in a world where the same person can earn up to ten times more by simply crossing a border, promoting global labour mobility is not just smart economics, it's a transformative development.

"With high-income countries facing a shortfall of nearly 50 million workers by 2030, GATI can look to build ethical, circular, and well-regulated migration pathways that unlock a triple win: filling critical skill gaps, fuelling prosperity at home, and offering individuals a dignified path to opportunity," he added.

