Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation on Wednesday said it has introduced an Aadhaar-based Amul Micro ATM facility for members of Anandpara Village Dairy Co-operative Society of Rajkot to provide a payment centre at the doorstep of milk producer members.

Amul Micro ATM system has been developed jointly by GCMMF (AMUL) and fintech firm Digivridhi, and banking partner Federal Bank arranged the cash delivery in villages.

“With this Aadhaar-based Amul Micro ATM facility, milk producer members of Anandpara Village Dairy Co-operative Society of Rajkot are linked to a digital payment system. Member unions of GCMMF will roll out the Amul Micro ATM project in all village cooperative societies soon,” GCMMF Chairman Shamalbhai Patel said in a statement.

GCMMF Managing Director R S Sodhi said under the project, around 4,000 village milk cooperative societies across Rajkot, Surat, Bharuch and Surendranagar districts were surveyed to get an idea about the actual difficulties faced by them.

"Member unions of GCMMF had opened more than 25 lakhs bank accounts for milk producer members after demonetisation.

“He also informed that there are three main advantages of the project, increase in transparency in all financial transactions as well as the creditworthiness of individuals, which would be beneficial for them for availing any kind of loan. It will further cultivate the habit of savings," he added.

