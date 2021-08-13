New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) GE T&D India Ltd has reported a marginal decline in loss to Rs 19.26 crore for the June quarter.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 20.32 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as per a BSE filing.

Total income stood at Rs 638.42 crore in the quarter compared to Rs 650.27 crore in the same period a year ago.

