New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Genus Power Infrastructures Limited on Thursday posted about 25 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 21.36 crore in March 2022 quarter, on higher expenses.

In the year ago period, the company had clocked Rs 28.34-crore net profit, Genus Power Infrastructures Limited (GPIL) said in a BSE filing.

Also Read | True Wireless Earbuds Manufacturing in India Reaches 14% in 1 Year: Report.

The company said its total income during January-March 2022 rose to Rs 200.49 crore from Rs 192.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 172.42 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 163.67 crore in January-March 2021.

Also Read | Google Play Introduces New Pre-Paid App Subscriptions for Developers.

GPIL has two business divisions offering innovative and sustainable solutions to the power sector. The metering solution division provides a complete range of electricity meters, while the engineering construction and contracts division undertakes turnkey power projects.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)