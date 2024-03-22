Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) An alleged chain snatcher was shot in his leg when he opened fire at police while showing them the pistol he had concealed after the crime, an officer said on Friday.

The man, identified as Raju of Nand Nagri colony of northeast Delhi, was arrested Thursday night.

Also Read | Bihar Diwas: From Maithili to Angika, 5 Different Languages Commonly Spoken in Bihar State.

He was found to have committed more than one robbery, the officer said.

Upon interrogation, Raju confessed he had looted a gold chain from a woman at gunpoint with the help of a woman accomplice.

Also Read | Martyrs’ Day Dates in India: Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary, Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi and List of Other Recognised Shaheed Diwas Dates in the Country.

The snatching took place around a fortnight ago near the Shani Bazar police outpost, Sahibabad ACP Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay said.

Raju was arrested on the basis of CCTV footage.

When he was quizzed about the weapon used in the crime, he took police to the place where he had hidden the country-made pistol.

As Raju reached the spot, he picked up the weapon and fired at the police team, the officer said.

According to him, Raju got shot in his right leg below the knee in retaliatory fire.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, the ACP said.

Police are looking for the female accomplice and the buyer, who used to purchase the robbed ornaments, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)