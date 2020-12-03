Hyderabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Repolling was held in the Old Malakpet ward of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday.

The repolling was ordered after an error was detected in the ballot paper with regard to the symbol of the CPI candidate during polling on December 1.

The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday orderedfresh poll to be conducted on Thursday in all 69 polling stations of Old Malakpet (Ward number 26) after it was found that the symbol of CPI (M) (Hammer, sickle and star) was printed instead of CPI's symbol (Ears of Corn & Sickle) in the ballot paper.

The CPI had petitioned the election authorities on the matter.

Official sources said the polling percentage in the Old Malakpet ward was 38.46.

According to official sources, 46.55 per cent polling was reported in the GHMC election held on December 1.

The counting of votes in the 150-ward GHMC poll would be taken up on Friday.PTI SJR SS

