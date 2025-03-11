Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) UNICEF YuWaah's YouthHub and workforce-focused, AI-driven platform Gigin AI have joined hands to provide young people between 15-29 years access to employment, skilling, and volunteering opportunities, a statement said on Tuesday.

Since November 2024, Gigin's AI integration into YouthHub has already facilitated over 500 verified job placements, reinforcing the initiative's commitment to reach youth in tier II and III cities as well as those from lower economic strata, according to the statement.

YouthHub, developed by UNICEF YuWaah, is a digital platform designed to bridge the gap between emerging talent and opportunities.

"Our collaboration with YouthHub is a commitment to ensuring that every young talent in India can access verified, meaningful employment opportunities that truly match their aspirations. By connecting skill development with the job market, we are opening doors to a future where each individual's potential is recognised and nurtured," Gigin AI Founder and CEO Surinder Bhagat said.

YouthHub has set a goal of reaching 2 million young individuals in the near term and a long-term vision of empowering 300 million by 2030 by fostering collaboration between governments, private organisations, academia, and civil society.

"By integrating technology, innovation, and our commitment to inclusivity, we are bridging the gap between talent and access, ensuring that no young person, whether from a bustling city or a small town, is left behind in building a brighter future," UNICEF YuWaah COO Abhishek Gupta said.

