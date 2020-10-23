Panaji, Oct 23 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday held discussions with Norwegian companies on investment opportunities in the state, a release said.

The Chief Minister was amongst the participants for the discussion which was organised in association with Norwegian Business association India (NBAI).

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Hit Out at Each Other on a Day of Big Rallies; Here is Who Said What.

The Goa government has formed a special purpose vehicle to attract investment into the state. The interaction was held through online mode in which 57 representatives and officials from Norway took part.

Talking to the representatives, Sawant emphasised that the government is focused on making the system transparent and bringing ease in doing business in the State.

Also Read | 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe to Be Launched in India on November 3.

He further said that the government wants to create a path to foster innovation and revamp the investment policy to incorporate the new developments in the investment climate.

Defence PSU Goa Shipyard Limited also participated in the programme. Goa Shipyard CMD Cmdr B B Nagpal expressed the willingness to work with the Norwegian companies and discussed the different opportunities for joint cooperation.

From Norway Ambassador to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund expressed keen interest to work with Goan companies. The Consul General of Norway Arne Jan Fllo informed the participants that they are willing to work in five major sectors mainly ship building, waste management, fisheries, education and port development.

Kristine Anvik Leach, Chairwoman- NBAI assured the members of all support in facilitating investment in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)