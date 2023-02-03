Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) The Department of Tourism of Goa on Friday launched a helipad service in partnership with Soaring Aerospace to offer joyrides for a panoramic aerial view to the tourists.

The 10-minute joyride will cost Rs 8,000 per person offering aerial view of Old Goa churches, Divar island, Chorao island, Atal Setu, Panjim city, Miramar, Coco beach, Fort Aguada, Sinquerim fort and beach, Calangute beach, Candolim beach and Baga beach, among others, the Goa's Department of Tourism said in a statement.

The service will be available for five rides between 1100 hours and noon, and between 1500 hours and 1600 hours.

The department also launched a tourism helpline -- 1364, that will provide information about various tourism-related services in Goa, including hotels, beaches, adventure sports, transport, complaints and feedbacks.

The 24-hour helpline, available in English, Hindi and Marathi, can also be used for making distress calls, it added.

