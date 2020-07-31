New Delhi, July 31 (PTI) Godrej Agrovet on Friday reported a 29.65 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 100.59 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 77.58 crore in the year-ago period, according to the regulatory filing.

Net income declined on a consolidated basis by 8.78 per cent to Rs 1,562.43 crore in the April-June quarter of 2020-21 fiscal from Rs 1,712.80 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Expenses also remained lower 10.5 per cent at Rs 1,437.65 crore as against Rs 1,605.96 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The company is into the business of animal feed, poultry, crop protection, dairy and vegetable oils.

Shares of the company settled marginally higher 0.84 per cent at Rs 458.70 apiece on the BSE on Friday.

