New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Realty firm Godrej Properties has acquired 34 acres of land in Vadodara, Gujarat, to develop a residential project comprising plots.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said it has entered into the Vadodara market with the acquisition of around 34 acres of land.

The development on this land will primarily comprise premium plotted residential units.

In October 2024, the company acquired a 3-acre land parcel in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad.

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

