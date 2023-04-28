New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Garment exporter Gokaldas Exports on Friday said it has completed board restructuring by inducting Pavitra Rajaram as the fourth independent director.

This is in addition to the three independent directors inducted in October 2022.

Also Read | Job Openings in India: Hospitality Sector Sees 60% Rise in Job Postings, Delhi-NCR Emerging As Top City for Such Jobs.

Rajaram is the founder and creative director of Pavitra Rajaram Design, a multidisciplinary design practice. She is also the design director for Asian Paints.

Rajaram has a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Art History from Smith College in Massachusetts, USA.

Also Read | Relief From Irritating Calls! TRAI Introduces New Changes Regarding Spam Calls and SMS From May 1.

In October 2022, the company had inducted Rama Bijapurkar, George Varughese and Shiv Dalvie to its board.

Bijapurkar is an author and consultant, and an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad. New York-based Varughese is currently a managing director with global management consulting firm Alvarez and Marsal, and is an alumnus of both Harvard and Stanford universities.

Dalvie, erstwhile partner of AEA Investors and a veteran of Credit Suisse First Boston and Microsoft, is the founder of Cotton Tree Management that advises on India and Asia-bound PE investments. He is an alumnus of Yale and Stanford universities.

The induction of independent professionals with deep experience and global reach has been a key aspect of this restructuring, Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)