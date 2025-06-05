Latest News | Gold Futures Decline Rs 238 to Rs 98,341/10 Gm

Jun 05, 2025 11:46 AM IST
New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday declined by Rs 238 to Rs 98,341 per 10 grams in futures trade amid muted spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded lower by Rs 238 or 0.24 per cent at Rs 98,341 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 17,188 lots.

Latest News | Gold Futures Decline Rs 238 to Rs 98,341/10 Gm

Jun 05, 2025 11:46 AM IST
Latest News | Gold Futures Decline Rs 238 to Rs 98,341/10 Gm

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday declined by Rs 238 to Rs 98,341 per 10 grams in futures trade amid muted spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded lower by Rs 238 or 0.24 per cent at Rs 98,341 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 17,188 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.

In the international markets, gold futures fell 0.14 per cent to USD 3,368.15 per ounce in New York.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

