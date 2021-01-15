New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Gold futures on Friday fell 0.06 per cent to Rs 49,190 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for the February delivery slipped Rs 31, or 0.06 per cent, to Rs 49,190 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 7,211 lots.

However, gold was trading 0.02 per cent higher at USD 1,851.70 per ounce in New York.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)