Mangaluru, Dec 16 (PTI) Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Thursday seized 739 gm of gold from a woman passenger, who arrived here from Dubai.

The passenger arrived here by an Air India flight, customs sources said.

The woman is a resident of Talangere in Kasaragod district of Kerala. The seized gold of 24 karat is valued at Rs 36,43,270.

The passenger had concealed the gold in paste form in a grey paper in her innerwear, the sources said.

