Amritsar, Dec 2 (PTI) The customs department have seized gold worth over Rs 41 lakh and 59 iPhones worth Rs 86.84 lakh from passengers in two separate cases at the international airport here, officials said on Saturday.

In the first incident, a passenger who came from Sharjah in a flight on Friday was intercepted by the customs department and three capsules were found hidden inside his rectum, the officials said.

Also Read | HPSC MO Admit Card 2023 Out at hpsc.gov.in: Hall Ticket for Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officers Released, Know How To Download.

These capsules had 924 grams of gold in paste form. The net weight of the gold upon extraction was 652 grams, which has a market value of Rs 41,07,600, they added. In another seizure on Friday, the customs staff intercepted three passengers who came from Dubai. During their search, the officials recovered 59 iPhones from their possession, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)