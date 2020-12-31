Mangaluru, Dec 31 (PTI) Gold worth Rs 64.13 lakh was seized by Customs officials from two passengers who arrived at the airport here from Dubai, officials said on Thursday.

The two, who tried to smuggle the gold weighing 1.26 kg through rectal concealment, were arrested on Wednesday, they said.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Zahir Aneez and Wasim Marzan.

Customs commissioner Imamuddin Ahmed and joint commissioner Joannes George congratulated the team of Customs officers atMIA led by deputy commissioner Kapil Gade, superintendent K Shrikanth and others for checking the smuggling activities, officials said.

