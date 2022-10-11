New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Internet major Google will roll out it's reward point system in India, which can be redeemed for making purchases at Play Store, the company said on Tuesday.

The facility, Google Play Points, is available in 28 countries globally.

Also Read | AAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 46 Junior Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online at aai.aero.

"Google Play Points helps users earn points and rewards for the many ways they use the platform. Over the past years, Google Play Points has been expanded to 28 countries and has more than 100 million people finding value in the programme. The programme will be rolled out to users in India in the coming week," the company said in a statement.

With Play Points, users will be able to earn points when they make purchases with Google Play, including in-app items, apps, games, and subscriptions.

Also Read | India To Remain Fastest Growing Economy Even After 6.8% GDP Growth in 2022, Says IMF.

Google Play has also partnered with developers of popular apps and games across the world, which will enable users to redeem their points for special in-app items.

In India, it is partnering with over 30 participating titles that include games from global studios such as Miniclip (8 Ball Pool), TG INC (Evony: The King's return), games from local studios such as Gametion (Ludo King), Playsimple Games (Word Trip), Gameberry Labs (Ludo Star), and popular apps such as Truecaller and Wysa.

Google said that it will look at expanding the programme to more global and local developers in the future.

"Google Play Points will also provide local developers a new avenue to build a local and global user base; helping them engage their users, drive discovery, and acquire users across markets that have Google Play Points," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)