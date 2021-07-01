New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The Centre on Thursday asked the seed industry to bring in transparency in certification of truthful labelled seeds even as it assured that it would try to address all their concerns.

Addressing a virtual event organised by Assocham, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said, "Providing better seeds is a priority as it is the basic need to improve productivity, then come technology and other aspects.'

There is a need to ensure that farmers get timely, affordable as well as quality seeds, and there can be no compromise in this regard, he said.

The minister said farmers should not suffer due to issues arising between the government and industry. He, however, added that the government needs to see that the industry's concerns -- be it smaller companies facing problems certification of truthful labelled seeds or other challenges -- do not impact farmers in any way.

"Farmers are primary for us, be it in terms of suggestions, recommendations, policy or anything else that we come up with. All other stakeholders including the government, its officials and the industry are secondary," he said in a statement.

On truthful labelled seed, Agriculture Joint Secretary Ashwani Kumar said, "The government will not ban truthful labelled seeds." But, he asked the industry to bring in transparency in certification.

While the major companies provide certification and sell the truthfully labelled seeds as their products, but many small companies buy seeds from the market and get them certified under truthful labels, he said.

"We are holding discussions with the industry on provisions to boost confidence of truthful labels and ensure quality testing of their seeds," he added.

Kumar further said the government also intends to strengthen the seed certification agency and boost infrastructure and manpower support so that it brings down the cost of seed certification.

He also said the government is looking to produce newer varieties of seeds in the public-private partnership mode with associations in the pulses and oilseeds sectors, and develop them to make India self-reliant in these two commodities.

Coromandel International Senior Vice-President (Crop Protection) J V Ratnam, JK Agri Genetics CEO Gyanendra Shukla, and ICAR-Indian Institute of Seed Science Director Sanjay Kumar, among others, were present at the virtual event. HRS hrs

