Latest News | Govt Blocks Dutch File Sharing Website WeTransfer

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The government has ordered internet service providers to block computer file sharing website WeTransfer due to security reasons.

The order issued by the Department of Telecom on May 18 directed all ISP to block two download links on the Dutch website WeTransfer and also the entire website www.wetransfer.com.

Also Read | RBI Imposes Rs 4 Crore Penalty on Citibank for Non-Compliance With Various Regulatory Norms.

"The compliance be submitted immediately failing which shall inter-alia invite initiation of actions under licence conditions," the DoT order -- e-mailed to several ISPs -- said.

According to sources, the DoT has received reference from the Ministry of Electronics and IT to block the website and two download links immediately.

Also Read | Indian Railways on Complaints of Mismanagement: Provided 85 Lakh Meals, 1.25 Crore Water Bottles to 52 Lakh Travellers.

Exact reason for blocking of the website could not be ascertained. However, an official on condition of anonymity said "most probably due to security reasons".

Query sent to the DoT elicited no response.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)