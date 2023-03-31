New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The government has exceeded the revised estimates of collection from disinvestment and dividend combined in the current fiscal at Rs 94,282 crore.

The revised estimates (RE) had pegged receipts from disinvestment and dividend at Rs 93,000 crore.

In 2022-23, dividend receipts stood at Rs 58,988.34 crore and disinvestment receipts at Rs 35,293.52 crore.

Together, the government has realised Rs 94,281.86 crore as disinvestment and dividend proceeds from CPSEs as on March 31, 2023.

The Revised Estimate for disinvestment and dividend proceeds FY2022-23 is Rs 93,000 crore, which includes disinvestment mop up at Rs 50,000 crore and dividend of Rs 43,000 crore.

