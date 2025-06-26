New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The government has imposed import curbs on certain osmium and ruthenium alloys consisting of gold more than one per cent by weight, according to a notification.

These alloys are known for their exceptional hardness. It is used for making goods like fountain pen tips, instrument pivots, and electrical contacts.

The move is aimed at checking imports of illegal gold in different forms.

****** * Kotak Alternate Asset Managers appoints as deputy MD

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers on Thursday announced the appointment of group veteran Eshwar Karra as its deputy managing director.

Karra has been with the group for two decades, including in businesses like private credit, and has also served as the managing partner of Kotak Alt, as per a statement. **** *Nasscom to take capacity building efforts for 15,000 micro-entrepreneurs in Maha

IT industry lobby group Nasscom's Foundation on Thursday announced that it will be undertaking capacity-building efforts for 15,000 micro-entrepreneurs in Maharashtra.

Its chief executive Jyoti Sharma signed a memorandum of understanding with the Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis towards the purpose, according to a statement. ***** *Jobizo raises Rs 12 crore in a funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures

Healthtech platform Jobizo on Thursday announced a Rs 12 crore fund raise in a round led by Inflection Point Ventures and Alkemi Ventures.

The tech platform that connects healthcare institutions with verified professionals will be using the funds to accelerate product innovation, scale marketing efforts, bolster teams, and support working capital needs, as per a statement.

