Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on Wednesday said that Rajasthan would one day become the most water-rich state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the Central government and the state government have made significant efforts to make Rajasthan water self-sufficient.

Patil was addressing the Bhoomi Pujan programme of rainwater harvesting works in the Sanganer Assembly constituency.

He said that the Karmabhoomi Se Matribhoomi Abhiyan started with the objective of making the common people understand the importance of every drop of water and join in water conservation. It has now taken the form of a mass movement.

Patil said to overcome the water shortage in the state, the prime minister has given a big gift to the state in the form of the Revised PKC Link Project (Integrated ERCP).

He said that in this project costing Rs 70,000 crore, only 10 per cent of the financial burden would be borne by the state governments and 90 per cent would be paid by the Central government.

The Yamuna Water Agreement will also provide a permanent solution to the water problem of the Shekhawati region.

He added that 'Karmabhoomi Se Matribhoomi Abhiyan' is inspired by Prime Minister Modi's unique concept 'Catch the Rain'. In this campaign, 45,000 'Rain Water Recharge Structures' are to be built in Rajasthan by the year 2027-28, which will collect rainwater and increase the level of underground water.

