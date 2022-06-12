New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The government will focus on trust-based governance as well as work to further improve the ease of doing business, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said on Sunday.

He made the remarks while addressing an event organised by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and there was also an exhibition on ESG-CSR 'Benchmarking the Best Practices'.

Singh, the Minister of State for Corporate Governance, said the government lays strong emphasis on the reinforcement of minimal government and maximum governance, public trust and ease of doing business.

He noted that over 25,000 compliances and nearly 1,500 union laws have been repealed.

"The Amrit Kaal will focus on the next phase of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB 2.0) and Ease of Living and the government following the goal of 'trust-based governance' to improve the productive efficiency of capital and human resources," he said, according to an official release.

At the event, Corporate Affairs Secretary Rajesh Verma released a book titled 'Benchmarking ESG & CSR', a compilation of the case studies on identified practices on sustainable development projects by companies through their ESG and CSR initiatives.

