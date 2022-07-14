Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday reviewed the progress of the mega common facility centre and two upcoming standard designed factories at SEEPZ-SEZ here.

The facilities, part of the Rs 200-crore makeover plan of the Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone-Special Economic Zone (SEEPZ-SEZ), are expected to be operational by May next year.

The rejuvenation is being projected as SEEPZ-SEZ Version 2.0 Rebooted, a premier SEZ and an ideal location for manufacturing and services aimed at boosting exports and employment.

Two new SDFs (Standard Designed Factories) are proposed to be constructed at SEEPZ-SEZ for relocating two units at the site.

The commerce and industry minister visited SEEPZ-SEZ at western suburb of Andheri to review the progress of mega CFC (Common Facility Centre) and construction of SDFs (SDF-9 and SDF-10), an official statement said.

After relocating the units, the 47-year-old building will be demolished to make space for a world-class infrastructure.

At the meeting, the minister was briefed on the current status of these initiatives, it added.

SEEPZ-SEZ has undertaken several initiatives for rejuvenation and redevelopment of the facility with an aim to reposition as the 'Golden Gateway to Global Markets' with infrastructure benchmark to international best standards and cutting-edge technology, among others.

The mega CFC has been planned with an aim to increase efficiency of the jewellery processing units, including small and medium enterprises, by offering common facilities which are not available with the individual units as they require huge investment.

