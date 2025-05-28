New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Drug firm Granules India on Wednesday said its consolidated profit after tax increased 17 per cent to Rs 152 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, riding on strong sales in the formulations segment.

The Hyderabad-based firm reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 130 crore in the January-March quarter of last year.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,197 crore for the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 1,176 crore in the year-ago period, Granules India said in a statement.

For FY25, the drug firm posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 501 crore as against Rs 405 crore in FY24.

Revenue, however, declined to Rs 4,482 crore as against Rs 4,506 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

"We are pleased to report a resilient bottom line and cash flow performance this year, despite sales remaining steady. This was achieved with a profitable formulations growth of 18 per cent," Granules India Chairman and MD Krishna Prasad Chigurupati stated.

The company's strong financial performance reflects the success of its strategic initiatives, particularly its focus on enhancing product mix by prioritising high-margin offerings and expanding portfolio of non-legacy molecules, he added.

The drug firm said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2024-25.

Shares of the company ended 1.29 per cent down at Rs 522.05 apiece on the BSE.

