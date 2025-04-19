Amethi (UP), Apr 19 (PTI) A 30-year-old groom allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near a railway station here while his wedding procession was on the way to Azamgarh, police said Saturday.

The incident happened on the Lucknow-Varanasi railway section late Friday evening in Amethi district.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to the police, the wedding procession of Ravi (30), a resident of Salon in Rae Bareli district was going to Azamgarh on Friday evening.

Ravi allegedly jumped in front of a goods train near Bani railway station in the Gauriganj police station area.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

SHO of Gauriganj police station Shyam Narayan Pandey on Saturday said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)