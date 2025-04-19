The Bodoland Lottery continues to be one of the most popular lotteries in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). In addition to this, other widely played lotteries include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Rosa, Singam, Kuil, Deer, Nallaneram, Vishnu, Swarnalaxmi, Kumaran, and Thangam. All lottery results are published online, where players can view and download the complete list of winners to verify their ticket numbers. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 19 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery is officially conducted by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and follows a fixed schedule, with daily draws at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Participants are advised to rely solely on the official website for accurate and timely updates. The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for Saturday, April 19, can be accessed through the official portal, where direct links to the winning numbers are also available. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

While the Bodoland Lottery is legal in Assam and recognised in a dozen other Indian states, it’s important to remember that lottery participation remains prohibited in several parts of the country. Players should exercise caution, avoid financial risks, and stay away from unofficial or unverified platforms. To ensure safety and authenticity, results should always be checked through the official website only.