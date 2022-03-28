New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Geological Survey of India (GSI) and Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd (MECL) have submitted geological reports of 25 blocks of minerals such as emerald, glauconite and potash, to state governments and now states can initiate the process for auction of these blocks, Parliament was informed on Monday.

The new minerals for which exploration has been done are emerald, glauconite, potash, molybdenum, platinum group of elements (PGE) and andalusite, Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"The Geological Survey of India and Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd have submitted geological reports of 25 blocks of above-mentioned minerals to the state governments. On March 15, 2022, amendment in Second Schedule has been notified specifying rates of royalty on these minerals. Now, the states can initiate process for auction of these blocks," Joshi said.

Potash and Glauconite are found in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, PGE in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Molybdenum in Tamil Nadu, Joshi said.

