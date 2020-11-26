New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Thursday eased by Rs 34 to Rs 3,915 per 10 quintal in futures trade.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for December delivery was trading down by Rs 34, or 0.86 per cent, at Rs 3,915 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 49,555 lots.

For January delivery, guar seed prices decreased by Rs 26, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 3,968 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 16,070 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

