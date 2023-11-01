New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) State-run Gujarat Mineral Development Corp (GMDC) on Wednesday reported a 50.6 per cent drop in consolidated profit to Rs 74.58 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 151.22 crore in the year-ago period, GMDC said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company during the July-September period dropped to Rs 459.74 crore compared to Rs 591.45 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation is one of the leading mining players in India. It is a state public undertaking of the Government of Gujarat.

The state-owned company currently has five operational lignite mines located in Kutch, South Gujarat, and the Bhavnagar region. It is purportedly the largest merchant seller of lignite in the country.

