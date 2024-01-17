Gurugram, Jan 17 (PTI) After attendees at a family function opposed alleged air firing by a man, he returned with three others some time later and shot a person, police said on Wednesday.

The four men allegedly also thrashed a friend of the victim after the dispute over the air firing at the Kuan Pujan ceremony at Nawada village, they said.

Both the injured men were rushed to hospital while the accused fled the scene after leaving their car on the spot. An FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station, they added.

The incident happened on Monday night, said Deepak, the man who was shot by the accused, in his police complaint.

Deepak said he went to one Ankit's house for the ‘Kuan Pujan ceremony for Ankit's newborn son on Monday night.

Many people were dancing at the function when Balram started firing his revolver in the air, Deepak alleged.

When he was asked to stop, there was an altercation with Gaurav and some village elders who tried to de-escalate the situation.

Later, Deepak – the complainant – and his friends Gaurav, Deepak and Anup and Sunil went to the latter's grocery shop to smoke, police said.

"It was around 12.30 am on Tuesday when Anup, Gaurav, Sunil and I were smoking hookah at Sunil's shop, a black Verna car arrived and stopped,” Deepak said.

“Balram, Abhishek, Rajneesh got out of the car. Balram shot me twice with his weapon and the bullets hit me on my stomach and leg. When Anup came to my rescue, they beat him up badly. After seeing the villagers gathered there, the accused fled leaving their car on the spot,” he added.

Police said the villagers rushed Deepak and Anup to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

An FIR was registered against all four accused under sections 307 (murder attempt), 323 (causing hurt) of IPC and the Arms Act at Kherki Daula police station on Tuesday, police said.

A senior police officer said that the accused are absconding and they are conducting raids to nab them.

