Gurugram, Nov 27 (PTI) Two men posing as policemen allegedly tricked a woman in Sector 4 here into giving them her gold jewellery, which they replaced with fake one and made off with the real stuff, police said on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by Sunita Yadav, a resident of Shanti Nagar colony, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when she was on her way to Vaishya Dharamshala in the area for a programme.

She said she was accosted by two men on a bike who told her it was not safe to wear gold in a public place and asked her to take it off and wrap it in paper, which they offered to do for her.

"I handed over my 'mangalsutra' and two gold bangles to them and they gave the gold back to me after wrapping it in some paper. After a while, I found the jewellery in the paper was fake," said the woman in her complaint, according to police.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against the fake policemen under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC at Sector 9 A Police Station on Sunday, said police.

A senior police officer said that they are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage from the area.

