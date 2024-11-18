Gurugram, Nov 18 (PTI) A 22-year-old student of a Delhi-based institute died when his car crashed into the divider near the IFFCO Chowk flyover early Sunday, police said.

His three friends got out of the car and are yet to be traced, they said.

Adarsh Gangwar was a native of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur and was doing an employment course with Frankfinn Institute in Delhi.

He lived as a tenant with his younger brother in Kotla Mubarakpur, police said.

The incident took place around 5.15 am, when Gangwar with three of his friends was on his way to Delhi from Gurugram in a Maruti Brezza car.

The car, allegedly speeding, collided with a divider just near the flyover at IFFCO Chowk.

Gangwar was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

According to Rohit, his brother had come to Gurugram with his friends Vinayak Sharma, Aakash and another person to meet their other friends.

"All the friends of the deceased are still missing. It is not clear whether they were injured or not. The car owner is identified as Vinayak Sharma and we are trying to contact him. We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem," a senior police officer said.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 18 Police Station in the matter.

