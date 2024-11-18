Gurugram, Nov 18 (PTI) Amid rising pollution levels in Gurugram, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar on Monday ordered closure of schools up to 5th standard with effect from November 19 until further orders, an official statement said.

After an analysis of the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the district, pollution levels in some areas were found to be in the "very poor" category, while it touched the "severe" category in some other parts over the past 24 hours, the statement said.

"Therefore, in the interest of the health and safety of children, all classes up to 5th standard will remain closed in all areas (urban and rural) of Gurugram district from November 19 till further orders.

"For students above class 5, online teaching will be conducted in place of physical classes at all government and private schools of the district," the order read.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe', and above 450 'severe plus'.

'Severe' air quality can have an adverse effect on both healthy individuals and people who already have medical conditions.

